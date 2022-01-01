公司目錄
StockX 薪資

StockX的薪資範圍從低端產品設計師每年總薪酬$85,570到高端資料科學家的$472,625。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 StockX. 最後更新： 10/15/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $174K
產品經理
Median $165K
軟體工程經理
Median $230K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
59 25
資料科學家
$473K
行銷
$106K
產品設計師
$85.6K
技術專案經理
$169K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
Options

在StockX，Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

常見問題

StockX最高薪職位是資料科學家 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$472,625。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
StockX年度總薪酬中位數為$169,150。

