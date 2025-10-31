StockX的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從Senior Software Engineer級別每year$236K到Technical Lead級別每year$257K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$174K。 查看StockX總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/31/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$236K
$162K
$65.5K
$9.3K
Technical Lead
$257K
$187K
$52K
$18.3K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在StockX，Options採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)