公司目錄
SRI International
在此工作？ 認領您的公司

SRI International 薪資

SRI International的薪資範圍從低端硬體工程師每年總薪酬$100,667到高端技術專案經理的$271,350。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 SRI International. 最後更新： 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
硬體工程師
P3 $101K
P5 $157K
資料科學家
Median $150K
軟體工程師
Median $125K

研究科學家

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
生物醫學工程師
$128K
化學工程師
$124K

研究工程師

機械工程師
$154K
項目經理
$196K
技術專案經理
$271K
找不到您的職位？

在我們的 薪酬頁面 新增您的薪資 來協助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

SRI International最高薪職位是技術專案經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$271,350。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
SRI International年度總薪酬中位數為$150,000。

精選職缺

    未找到SRI International的精選職缺

相關公司

  • FINRA
  • Battelle
  • MITRE
  • TIAA
  • The Aerospace Corporation
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/sri-international/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.