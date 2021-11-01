公司目錄
The Aerospace Corporation
The Aerospace Corporation 薪資

The Aerospace Corporation的薪資範圍從低端會計師每年總薪酬$95,475到高端航太工程師的$184,000。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 The Aerospace Corporation. 最後更新： 12/1/2025

軟體工程師
Median $111K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

系統工程師

資料科學家
Median $115K
機械工程師
Median $105K

航太工程師
Median $184K
網路安全分析師
Median $170K
會計師
$95.5K
電機工程師
$122K
硬體工程師
$136K
項目經理
$105K
招聘專員
$109K
軟體工程經理
$169K
解決方案架構師
$150K
常見問題

The Aerospace Corporation最高薪職位是航太工程師，年度總薪酬為$184,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
The Aerospace Corporation年度總薪酬中位數為$118,303。

其他資源

