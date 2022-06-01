公司目錄
Premier
    Uniting more than 4,400 hospitals and approximately 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. As an industry leader, Premier has created one of the most comprehensive databases of actionable data, clinical best practices and efficiency improvement strategies.Our award-winning and revolutionary technologies enable our members to collaborate more easily and efficiently. Our goal is to improve our members’ quality outcomes, while safely reducing costs. By engaging members and revealing new opportunities, we empower the alliance to improve the performance of healthcare organizations.Named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® 14 years in a row, we are well-equipped to help health systems thrive. Premier. Transforming Healthcare Together.

    premierinc.com
    1968
    3,750
