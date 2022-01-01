公司目錄
Airbnb

Airbnb 薪資

Airbnb的薪資範圍從低端業務分析師每年總薪酬$33,473到高端軟體工程師的$836,108。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Airbnb. 最後更新： 9/4/2025

Airbnb 標誌

$57K

軟體工程師
G7 $186K
G8 $309K
G9 $443K
G10 $587K
G11 $836K

安卓工程師

行動軟體工程師

前端軟體工程師

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

數據工程師

資料科學家
L3 $224K
L4 $237K
L5 $345K
L6 $502K
L7 $827K
產品經理
L4 $292K
L5 $434K
L6 $512K
L7 $724K

產品設計師
L6 $304K
L7 $201K
L8 $272K
L9 $406K
L10 $463K
L11 $706K

用戶體驗設計師

軟體工程經理
M1 $602K
M2 $765K
招募專員
G8 $189K
G9 $209K

技術招聘專員

技術專案經理
L5 $349K
L6 $499K
財務分析師
Median $301K
項目經理
Median $200K
行銷
Median $300K
專案經理
Median $330K
業務分析師
Median $33.5K
資料分析師
Median $157K
法務
Median $275K

法律顧問

銷售
Median $100K
資料科學經理
Median $620K
行政助理
Median $155K
業務開發
Median $130K
資訊技術專家 (IT)
Median $230K
用戶體驗研究員
Median $340K
會計師
$190K

技術會計師

業務營運
$349K
業務營運經理
$267K
文案撰寫
$246K
人力資源
$126K
行銷營運
$367K
機械工程師
$295K
人員營運
$402K
產品設計經理
$348K
營收營運
$266K
銷售工程師
$71.5K
網路安全分析師
$117K
股權歸屬時程

35%

1

30%

2

20%

3

15%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Airbnb，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 35% 歸屬於 1st- (8.75% 每季)

  • 30% 歸屬於 2nd- (7.50% 每季)

  • 20% 歸屬於 3rd- (5.00% 每季)

  • 15% 歸屬於 4th- (3.75% 每季)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Airbnb，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Airbnb，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常見問題

Airbnb最高薪職位是軟體工程師 at the G11 level，年度總薪酬為$836,108。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Airbnb年度總薪酬中位數為$301,000。

其他資源