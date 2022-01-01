公司目錄
Pluralsight
Pluralsight 薪資

Pluralsight的薪資範圍從低端軟體工程經理每年總薪酬$62,559到高端客戶成功的$425,850。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Pluralsight. 最後更新： 11/28/2025

軟體工程師
P2 $117K
P3 $141K
P4 $165K
P5 $217K

全端軟體工程師

產品經理
P3 $151K
P4 $189K
P5 $343K
資料科學家
Median $157K

業務分析師
Median $86K
客戶成功
$426K
資訊技術專員
$80K
行銷營運
$102K
產品設計經理
$241K
項目經理
$87.1K
銷售
Median $125K
銷售工程師
$136K
軟體工程經理
$62.6K
解決方案架構師
$136K
技術專案經理
$116K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Pluralsight，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

常見問題

Pluralsight最高薪職位是客戶成功 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$425,850。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Pluralsight年度總薪酬中位數為$135,675。

其他資源

