VTS 薪資

VTS的薪資範圍從低端業務分析師每年總薪酬$88,200到高端招聘專員的$850,944。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 VTS. 最後更新： 11/13/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
軟體工程師
Median $115K

全端軟體工程師

軟體工程經理
Median $155K
產品設計師
Median $92K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

87 23
87 23
產品經理
Median $116K
業務分析師
$88.2K
客戶服務
$118K
客戶成功
$179K
資料科學家
$161K
硬體工程師
$107K
項目經理
$114K
招聘專員
$851K
銷售
$189K
銷售工程師
$161K
網路安全分析師
$116K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在VTS，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (25.00% 每年)

常見問題

VTS最高薪職位是招聘專員 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$850,944。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
VTS年度總薪酬中位數為$116,920。

