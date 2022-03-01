公司目錄
Onex
Onex 薪資

Onex的薪資範圍從低端軟體工程師每年總薪酬$12,158到高端解決方案架構師的$170,145。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Onex. 最後更新： 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
軟體工程師
Median $12.2K
業務分析師
$123K
資訊技術專員
$61.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
行銷
$88.2K
產品設計師
$136K
產品經理
$110K
銷售
$121K
解決方案架構師
$170K
技術專案經理
$21.3K
常見問題

Onex最高薪職位是解決方案架構師 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$170,145。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Onex年度總薪酬中位數為$110,223。

其他資源

