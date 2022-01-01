公司目錄
Roblox
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Roblox 薪資

Roblox的薪資範圍從低端的平面設計師年度總薪酬$19,386到高端的軟體工程師$1,200,556。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Roblox. 最後更新： 8/19/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
IC1 $222K
IC2 $333K
IC3 $422K
IC4 $512K
IC5 $793K
IC6 $740K
TD1 $1.2M

機器學習工程師

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

網路工程師

軟體品質保證工程師

生產軟體工程師

資訊安全軟體工程師

站點可靠性工程師

遊戲軟體工程師

產品經理
IC2 $236K
IC3 $352K
IC4 $365K
IC5 $555K
IC6 $712K
招募專員
IC4 $198K
M1 $296K
M2 $289K

技術招聘專員

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
產品設計師
IC1 $182K
IC4 $357K
IC5 $477K

使用者體驗設計師

資料科學家
IC3 $328K
IC4 $428K
IC5 $512K
軟體工程經理
IC1 $723K
IC5 $677K
IC6 $742K
財務分析師
Median $185K
行銷
Median $260K
行政助理
$141K
商業分析師
$161K
資料科學經理
$564K
平面設計師
$19.4K
人力資源
$281K
資訊技術專業人員
$275K
產品設計經理
$467K
專案經理
$296K
網路安全分析師
$318K
技術專案經理
$274K
技術文件撰寫人員
$191K
信任與安全
$228K
風險投資人
$653K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


歸屬期

33%

1

33%

2

33%

3

股票類型
RSU

在 Roblox，RSUs 受 3 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 33% 歸屬期 1st- (8.25% 每季度)

  • 33% 歸屬期 2nd- (8.25% 每季度)

  • 33% 歸屬期 3rd- (8.25% 每季度)

Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在 Roblox，RSUs 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (2.08% 每月)

Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.

有問題？向社群提問。

造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動，獲得職涯提示等等。

立即造訪！

常見問題

Den högst betalande rollen som rapporterats på Roblox är 軟體工程師 at the TD1 level med en årlig total kompensation på $1,200,556. Detta inkluderar baslön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på Roblox är $332,693.

特色職位

    未找到Roblox的特色職位

相關公司

  • Lyft
  • Airbnb
  • Dropbox
  • Robinhood
  • Snap
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源