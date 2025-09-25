NCR的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從Grade 9級別每year$93.4K到Grade 13級別每year$169K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$100K。 查看NCR總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/25/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Grade 9
$93.4K
$92.4K
$833
$167
Grade 10
$121K
$103K
$18.1K
$50
Grade 11
$126K
$120K
$500
$6K
Grade 12
$150K
$143K
$2.1K
$4.9K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
