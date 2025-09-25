NCR的產品設計師薪酬 in United States範圍從Grade 9級別每year$93.5K到Grade 11級別每year$140K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$133K。 查看NCR總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/25/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Grade 9
$93.5K
$92.7K
$0
$833
Grade 10
$115K
$102K
$13.3K
$0
Grade 11
$140K
$136K
$0
$3.9K
Grade 12
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
