公司目錄
Lean Staffing Solutions
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 分享一些關於Lean Staffing Solutions的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如：面試技巧、選擇團隊、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    Lean Staffing Solutions provides staffing services for various industries in the US and Canada, with a focus on logistics and transportation. They offer bilingual, trained, and reliable employees with top-of-the-line technology for total control. Customers can save up to $10,000 per year with all perks and benefits included in one low monthly fee per employee. There is minimal turnover and no lengthy recruitment process, with an onsite management team overseeing employees at all times. The company offers unlimited growth potential.

    leangroup.com
    網站
    2008
    成立年份
    3,001
    員工人數
    $1B-$10B
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

    精選職缺

      未找到Lean Staffing Solutions的精選職缺

    相關公司

    • Pinterest
    • Amazon
    • Tesla
    • Microsoft
    • Uber
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源