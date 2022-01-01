公司目錄
Snap
Snap 薪資

Snap的薪資範圍從低端信任與安全每年總薪酬$61,215到高端軟體工程經理的$1,472,985。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Snap. 最後更新： 9/6/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
L3 $200K
L4 $395K
L5 $562K
L6 $733K
L7 $816K

機器學習工程師

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

網路工程師

品質保證軟體工程師

生產軟體工程師

安全軟體工程師

虛擬實境軟體工程師

研究科學家

資料科學家
L3 $186K
L4 $364K
L5 $441K
產品經理
L3 $274K
L4 $376K
L5 $537K
L6 $626K
L7 $809K

軟體工程經理
L5 $736K
L6 $666K
L7 $826K
L8 $1.47M
技術專案經理
L4 $305K
L5 $396K
L6 $520K
銷售
Median $235K

客戶主管

客戶經理

產品設計師
L3 $131K
L4 $289K
L6 $445K

用戶體驗設計師

招募專員
L3 $146K
L4 $162K

技術招聘專員

行銷
L3 $182K
L4 $251K

產品行銷經理

專案經理
Median $260K
會計師
Median $150K

技術會計師

資訊技術專家 (IT)
Median $165K
機械工程師
Median $352K
業務分析師
$90.5K
業務開發
$304K
客戶服務營運
$79.9K
資料分析師
$144K
資料科學經理
$302K
財務分析師
$234K
硬體工程師
$144K
法務
$120K
管理顧問
$377K
行銷營運
$176K
光學工程師
$527K
合作夥伴經理
$643K
產品設計經理
$570K
項目經理
$98K
網路安全分析師
$159K
信任與安全
$61.2K
股權歸屬時程

100%

1

股票類型
RSU

在Snap，RSUs採用1年歸屬時程：

  • 100% 歸屬於 1st- (8.33% 每月)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Snap，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (2.77% 每月)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.77% 每月)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.77% 每月)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Snap，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

54%

1

33%

2

13%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Snap，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 54% 歸屬於 1st- (4.50% 每月)

  • 33% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.75% 每月)

  • 13% 歸屬於 3rd- (1.08% 每月)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

常見問題

Snap最高薪職位是軟體工程經理 at the L8 level，年度總薪酬為$1,472,985。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Snap年度總薪酬中位數為$302,575。

