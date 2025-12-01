Highspot的軟體工程經理薪酬 in United StatesSenior Manager級別每year總計$245K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$230K。 查看Highspot總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Manager
$245K
$245K
$0
$0
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Highspot，Options採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (25.00% 每年)
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Highspot，Options採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
