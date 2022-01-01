公司目錄
Epic Games
Epic Games 薪資

Epic Games的薪資範圍從低端銷售每年總薪酬$52,260到高端產品經理的$445,000。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Epic Games. 最後更新： 11/20/2025

軟體工程師
L1 $107K
L2 $137K
L3 $232K
L4 $295K
L5 $401K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

電玩遊戲軟體工程師

產品經理
L3 $184K
L5 $445K
行銷
Median $180K

軟體工程經理
Median $400K
項目經理
Median $205K
解決方案架構師
Median $238K
會計師
$76.4K
業務分析師
$191K
資料科學經理
$288K
資料科學家
$161K
財務分析師
$281K
人力資源
$88K
資訊技術專員
$67.6K
行銷營運
$147K
產品設計師
$68.6K
產品設計經理
$193K
專案經理
$151K
招聘專員
$77.4K
銷售
$52.3K
網路安全分析師
$80.6K
技術專案經理
$166K
信任與安全
$137K
股權歸屬時程

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

股票類型
Options

在Epic Games，Options採用5年歸屬時程：

  • 20% 歸屬於 1st- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 2nd- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 3rd- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 4th- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 5th- (20.00% 每年)

Epic Games offers stock options after 1 year of service.

常見問題

Epic Games最高薪職位是產品經理 at the L5 level，年度總薪酬為$445,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Epic Games年度總薪酬中位數為$166,165。

精選職缺

    未找到Epic Games的精選職缺

其他資源

