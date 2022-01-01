Epic Games 薪資

Epic Games的薪資範圍從低端銷售每年總薪酬$52,260到高端產品經理的$445,000。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Epic Games. 最後更新： 11/20/2025
在Epic Games，Options採用5年歸屬時程：
20% 歸屬於 1st-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 4th-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 5th-年 (20.00% 每年)
Epic Games offers stock options after 1 year of service.
