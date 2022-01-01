下載應用程式
Google
軟體工程師
產品經理
紐約市區
數據科學家
依不同職位探索
Epic Games
概覽
薪資
福利
職缺
Epic Games 福利
Epic Games 津貼與福利
福利
描述
Donation Match
Offered by employer
Tuition Reimbursement
Offered by employer
401k
100% match on the first 6% of base salary
Remote Work
Offered by employer
Relocation Bonus
Offered by employer
Free Lunch
Free Snacks
Offered by employer
Free Drinks
Offered by employer
Health Insurance
Offered by employer
Life Insurance
Offered by employer
Dental Insurance
Offered by employer
Vision Insurance
Offered by employer
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
Offered by employer
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Offered by employer
Sick Time
Offered by employer
Maternity Leave
Offered by employer
Paternity Leave
Offered by employer
Employee Assistance Program
Offered by employer
Sabbatical
Offered by employer
