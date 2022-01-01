公司目錄
DraftKings 薪資

DraftKings的薪資範圍從低端的招募專員年度總薪酬$86,028到高端的軟體工程經理$302,625。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 DraftKings. 最後更新： 8/18/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
L10 $155K
L9 $207K
L8 $253K
L7 $267K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

資料工程師

站點可靠性工程師

軟體工程經理
L7 $249K
L6 $303K
產品經理
L8 $205K
L7 $193K

商業分析師
Median $112K
資料科學家
Median $175K
資料分析師
Median $90K
產品設計師
Median $148K
資料科學經理
$265K
財務分析師
$159K
行銷
$124K
專案經理
$92.5K
招募專員
$86K
歸屬期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在 DraftKings，RSUs 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (6.25% 每季度)

常見問題

The highest paying role reported at DraftKings is 軟體工程經理 at the L6 level with a yearly total compensation of $302,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DraftKings is $175,000.

