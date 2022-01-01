公司目錄
Grubhub
Grubhub 薪資

Grubhub的薪資範圍從低端的產品設計師年度總薪酬$19,632到高端的軟體工程經理$320,000。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Grubhub. 最後更新： 8/19/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Software Engineer 1 $140K
Software Engineer 2 $170K
Senior Software Engineer $217K
Staff Software Engineer $272K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

站點可靠性工程師

產品經理
Product Manager II $165K
Senior Product Manager $196K
軟體工程經理
Median $320K

資料科學家
Median $150K
商業分析師
Median $95K
資料分析師
Median $140K
資料科學經理
Median $185K
會計師
$126K
業務營運
$296K
業務營運經理
$125K
財務分析師
$87.6K
人力資源
$74.6K
行銷
$51K
行銷營運
$103K
合作夥伴經理
$115K
產品設計師
$19.6K
專案經理
$160K
招募專員
$101K
銷售
$128K
解決方案架構師
$85.6K

資料架構師

技術專案經理
$101K
使用者體驗研究員
$98K
歸屬期

40%

1

30%

2

15%

3

15%

4

股票類型
RSU

在 Grubhub，RSUs 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 40% 歸屬期 1st- (40.00% annually)

  • 30% 歸屬期 2nd- (7.50% 每季度)

  • 15% 歸屬期 3rd- (3.75% 每季度)

  • 15% 歸屬期 4th- (3.75% 每季度)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在 Grubhub，RSUs 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (6.25% 每季度)

常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Grubhub is 軟體工程經理 with a yearly total compensation of $320,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grubhub is $127,379.

