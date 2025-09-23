Citadel的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從L1級別每year$405K到L5級別每year$608K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$525K。 查看Citadel總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/23/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
$405K
$307K
$6.6K
$91K
L2
$427K
$275K
$0
$152K
L3
$542K
$286K
$12K
$244K
L4
$469K
$241K
$0
$228K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***