Ramp 薪資

Ramp的薪資範圍從低端客戶服務每年總薪酬$76,380到高端軟體工程師的$595,400。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Ramp. 最後更新： 10/25/2025

軟體工程師
New Grad Software Engineer $186K
Software Engineer $299K
Senior Software Engineer $409K
Staff Software Engineer $595K

前端軟體工程師

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

產品設計師
Median $189K

用戶體驗設計師

網頁設計師

招募專員
Median $135K

產品經理
Median $275K
行銷
Median $200K

產品行銷經理

業務營運
$149K
業務分析師
$261K
客戶服務
$76.4K
資料科學家
$161K
人力資源
$333K
銷售
$258K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$291K
軟體工程經理
$269K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Ramp，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常見問題

Ramp最高薪職位是軟體工程師 at the Staff Software Engineer level，年度總薪酬為$595,400。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Ramp年度總薪酬中位數為$259,416。

