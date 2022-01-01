公司目錄
Blink Health
在此工作？ 認領您的公司

Blink Health 薪資

Blink Health的薪資範圍從低端軟體工程師每年總薪酬$35,529到高端資料科學經理的$504,161。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Blink Health. 最後更新： 10/10/2025

$160K

獲得應得薪酬，不被愚弄

我們已協商數千個職位機會，並經常實現3萬美元以上（有時超過30萬美元）的薪資增長。讓我們為您協商薪資 或讓您的 履歷得到專業審查 ，由真正的專家 - 每日從事招聘工作的招聘人員為您服務。

軟體工程師
IC4 $35.5K
IC5 $77K

後端軟體工程師

產品經理
Median $235K
業務分析師
$189K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
資料科學經理
$504K
資料科學家
Median $150K
產品設計師
Median $165K
軟體工程經理
Median $275K
找不到您的職位？

在我們的 薪酬頁面 新增您的薪資 來協助解鎖頁面。


股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
Options

在Blink Health，Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

有問題嗎？向社群提問。

造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動交流，獲取職涯建議等更多資訊。

立即造訪！

常見問題

Blink Health最高薪職位是資料科學經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$504,161。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Blink Health年度總薪酬中位數為$177,025。

精選職缺

    未找到Blink Health的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Rally Health
  • Nomad Health
  • Healthcare Bluebook
  • Postmates
  • Collective Health
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源