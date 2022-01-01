公司目錄
Rally Health
Rally Health 薪資

Rally Health的薪資範圍從低端的人力資源年度總薪酬$89,445到高端的資料科學家$321,300。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Rally Health. 最後更新： 8/20/2025

$160K

資料科學家
$321K
人力資源
$89.4K
產品設計師
Median $153K

產品經理
Median $210K
招募專員
$156K
軟體工程經理
Median $305K
技術專案經理
$219K
歸屬期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
Options

在 Rally Health，Options 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (12.50% 每半年)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (12.50% 每半年)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (12.50% 每半年)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (12.50% 每半年)

常見問題

El rol més ben pagat informat a Rally Health és 資料科學家 at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $321,300. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Rally Health és de $210,000.

