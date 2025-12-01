Affirm的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從L4級別每year$226K到L8級別每year$533K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$277K。 查看Affirm總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L4
$226K
$136K
$86.1K
$4.1K
L5
$246K
$180K
$64K
$2.3K
L6
$349K
$207K
$142K
$0
L7
$448K
$236K
$212K
$0
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
50%
年 1
50%
年 2
在Affirm，RSUs採用2年歸屬時程：
50% 歸屬於 1st-年 (12.50% 每季)
50% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (12.50% 每季)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Affirm，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Affirm，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
