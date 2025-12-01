公司目錄
Affirm
Affirm 資料分析師 薪資

Affirm的資料分析師薪酬 in United States範圍從L4級別每year$132K到L5級別每year$191K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$202K。 查看Affirm總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/1/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L4
$132K
$122K
$10.8K
$0
L5
$191K
$159K
$32.4K
$0
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
股權歸屬時程

50%

1

50%

2

股票類型
RSU

在Affirm，RSUs採用2年歸屬時程：

  • 50% 歸屬於 1st- (12.50% 每季)

  • 50% 歸屬於 2nd- (12.50% 每季)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Affirm，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Affirm，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



常見問題

Affirm in United States資料分析師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$270,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Affirm資料分析師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$176,500。

