公司目錄
3M
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 產品經理

  • 所有產品經理薪資

3M 產品經理 薪資

3M的產品經理薪酬 in IndiaT3級別每year總計₹8.16M。 查看3M總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/27/2025

平均總薪酬

₹1.72M - ₹2.01M
India
常見範圍
可能範圍
₹1.5M₹1.72M₹2.01M₹2.14M
常見範圍
可能範圍
平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
T1
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
T2
Advanced Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
T3
Senior Product Manager
₹8.16M
₹7.94M
₹0
₹217K
T4
Specialist Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
查看 2 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級

Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.73M
Stripe logo
+₹1.74M
Datadog logo
+₹3.04M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Don't get lowballed

股權歸屬時程

0%

1

0%

2

100 %

3

股票類型
RSU + Options

在3M，RSU + Options採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 0% 歸屬於 1st- (0.00% 每年)

  • 0% 歸屬於 2nd- (0.00% 每年)

  • 100% 歸屬於 3rd- (100.00% 每年)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU + Options

在3M，RSU + Options採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.30% 每年)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 產品經理 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

常見問題

3M in India產品經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₹8,160,140。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
3M產品經理職位 in India年度總薪酬中位數為₹1,496,562。

精選職缺

    未找到3M的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Caterpillar
  • Raven Industries
  • Canon
  • Emerson
  • Baxter International
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源