公司目錄
Emerson
在此工作？ 認領您的公司

Emerson 薪資

Emerson的薪資範圍從低端人力資源每年總薪酬$3,633到高端軟體工程經理的$180,000。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Emerson. 最後更新： 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
軟體工程師
Median $105K

全端軟體工程師

產品經理
Median $130K
硬體工程師
Median $95K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
機械工程師
Median $107K
軟體工程經理
Median $180K
銷售
Median $83K
會計師
$58.3K
業務分析師
$5.1K
業務拓展
$112K
控制工程師
$113K
客戶服務
$17.9K
資料科學經理
$47.9K
資料科學家
$8.3K
電機工程師
$132K
財務分析師
$34.6K
人力資源
$3.6K
資訊技術專員
$20.1K
行銷
$125K
專案經理
$171K
項目經理
$113K
網路安全分析師
$30.9K
解決方案架構師
$104K
技術專案經理
$160K
找不到您的職位？

在我們的 薪酬頁面 新增您的薪資 來協助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

Emerson最高薪職位是軟體工程經理，年度總薪酬為$180,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Emerson年度總薪酬中位數為$104,475。

精選職缺

    未找到Emerson的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Flowserve
  • Parker Hannifin
  • GE
  • Leidos
  • Keysight
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源