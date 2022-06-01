公司目录
TreeHouse Foods
    • 关于

    Rooted in tradition and built with a strategic vision, TreeHouse Foods provides private label food and beverage offerings to retail grocery and food away from home customers across North America.TreeHouse’s branches extend across multiple product categories providing custom solutions for most of the leading grocery retailers and foodservice operators in the United States and Canada. Our growing product portfolio includes: Baked Goods, Condiments, Snacks, Meals and BeverageCustomers partner with TreeHouse to receive the best service, quality, and value for their custom brands. Our integrity, operational excellence, and market insights have made for a great view up here at TreeHouse and we like what we see on the horizon.

    http://www.treehousefoods.com
    官网
    2005
    成立年份
    13,000
    员工人数
    $1B-$10B
    预估营收
    总部

