Roblox 薪资

Roblox的薪资范围从低端的平面设计师年度总薪酬$19,386到高端的软件工程师$1,200,556。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Roblox. 最后更新： 8/19/2025

$160K

软件工程师
IC1 $222K
IC2 $333K
IC3 $422K
IC4 $512K
IC5 $793K
IC6 $740K
TD1 $1.2M

机器学习工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

网络工程师

质量保证（QA）软件工程师

生产软件工程师

安全软件工程师

站点可靠性工程师

游戏软件工程师

产品经理
IC2 $236K
IC3 $352K
IC4 $365K
IC5 $555K
IC6 $712K
招聘人员
IC4 $198K
M1 $296K
M2 $289K

技术招聘

产品设计师
IC1 $182K
IC4 $357K
IC5 $477K

用户体验设计师

数据科学家
IC3 $328K
IC4 $428K
IC5 $512K
软件工程经理
IC1 $723K
IC5 $677K
IC6 $742K
财务分析师
Median $185K
市场营销
Median $260K
行政助理
$141K
业务分析师
$161K
数据科学经理
$564K
平面设计师
$19.4K
人力资源
$281K
信息技术专家
$275K
产品设计经理
$467K
项目经理
$296K
网络安全分析师
$318K
技术项目经理
$274K
技术写作者
$191K
信任与安全
$228K
风险投资人
$653K
归属期

33%

1

33%

2

33%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Roblox，RSUs受3年归属期的约束：

  • 33% 归属期 1st- (8.25% 每季度)

  • 33% 归属期 2nd- (8.25% 每季度)

  • 33% 归属期 3rd- (8.25% 每季度)

Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Roblox，RSUs受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (2.08% 每月)

Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.

常见问题

据报道，Roblox最高薪的职位是软件工程师 at the TD1 level，年总薪酬为$1,200,556。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Roblox的年总薪酬中位数为$332,693。

