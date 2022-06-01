公司目录
Teachers Pay Teachers
Teachers Pay Teachers 薪资

Teachers Pay Teachers的薪资范围从产品设计师职位的年总薪酬$180,000（低端）到产品经理职位的$220,000（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Teachers Pay Teachers. 最后更新： 9/20/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $200K

全栈软件工程师

产品设计师
Median $180K
产品经理
Median $220K

招聘专员
$191K
软件工程经理
$210K
常见问题

Teachers Pay Teachers薪资最高的职位是产品经理，年度总薪酬为$220,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Teachers Pay Teachers的年度总薪酬中位数为$200,000。

