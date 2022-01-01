公司目录
SRI International
SRI International 薪资

SRI International的薪资范围从硬件工程师职位的年总薪酬$100,667（低端）到技术项目经理职位的$271,350（高端）。

硬件工程师
P3 $101K
P5 $157K
数据科学家
Median $150K
软件工程师
Median $125K

研究科学家

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

生物医学工程师
$128K
化学工程师
$124K

研究工程师

机械工程师
$154K
项目经理
$196K
技术项目经理
$271K
常见问题

SRI International薪资最高的职位是技术项目经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$271,350。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
SRI International的年度总薪酬中位数为$150,000。

