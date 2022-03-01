公司目录
Schrödinger
Schrödinger 薪资

Schrödinger的薪资范围从解决方案架构师职位的年总薪酬$29,678（低端）到产品经理职位的$207,060（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Schrödinger. 最后更新： 11/15/2025

软件工程师
Median $171K
信息技术专员
$144K
产品经理
$207K

项目经理
$199K
解决方案架构师
$29.7K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
Options

在Schrödinger，Options采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

Schrödinger薪资最高的职位是产品经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$207,060。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Schrödinger的年度总薪酬中位数为$171,000。

