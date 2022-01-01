公司目录
Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies 薪资

Roper Technologies的薪资范围从客户服务职位的年总薪酬$2,902（低端）到解决方案架构师职位的$149,250（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Roper Technologies. 最后更新： 9/18/2025

$160K

业务分析师
$63.3K
客户服务
$2.9K
数据科学家
$124K

产品设计师
$80.4K
软件工程师
$122K
解决方案架构师
$149K
常见问题

La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Roper Technologies est de $101,400.

其他资源