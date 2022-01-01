下载应用
更改
登录
注册
所有数据
按地区
按公司
按职位
薪资计算器
图表可视化
认证薪资
实习职位
谈判支持
福利对比
谁在招聘
2024薪酬报告
高薪公司排行
集成
博客
媒体
Google
软件工程师
产品经理
纽约市地区
数据科学家
按不同职位探索
Levels FYI Logo
薪资
📂 所有数据
🌎 按地区
🏢 按公司
🖋 按职位
🏭️ 按行业
📍 薪资热力图
📈 图表可视化
🔥 实时百分位数
🎓 实习职位
❣️ 福利对比
🎬 2024薪酬报告
🏆 高薪公司排行
💸 计算会议成本
#️⃣ 薪资计算器
贡献数据
添加薪资
添加公司福利
添加级别映射
职位
服务
求职者服务
💵 薪资谈判指导
📄 简历评估
🎁 赠送简历评估
雇主服务
互动式offer
实时百分位数 🔥
薪酬基准分析
Levels.fyi API
学术研究
薪酬数据集
社区
下载应用
← 公司目录
Progressive
在这里工作？
认领您的公司
概览
薪资
福利
职位
最新
聊天
Progressive 福利
添加福利
对比
预估总价值： $9,000
保险、健康和福祉
Dental Insurance
Employee Assistance Program
Gym Discount
Health Insurance
Life Insurance
On-Site Clinic
Vision Insurance
Disability Insurance
Gym / Wellness Reimbursement
Gym On-Site
$300
On-Site Fitness Classes
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Sick Time
居家
Remote Work
Bereavement Leave
Military Leave
Differential pay
财务和退休
401k
$7,200
100% match on the first 6% of base salary
津贴和折扣
Learning and Development
其他
Donation Match
以表格形式查看数据
Progressive 津贴和福利
福利
描述
Dental Insurance
Offered by employer
Employee Assistance Program
Offered by employer
Gym Discount
Offered by employer
Health Insurance
Offered by employer
Life Insurance
Offered by employer
On-Site Clinic
Offered by employer
Vision Insurance
Offered by employer
Disability Insurance
Offered by employer
Gym / Wellness Reimbursement
Offered by employer
Gym On-Site
Offered by employer
On-Site Fitness Classes
Offered by employer
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Offered by employer
Sick Time
Offered by employer
Remote Work
Offered by employer
Bereavement Leave
Offered by employer
Learning and Development
Offered by employer
Donation Match
Offered by employer
401k
100% match on the first 6% of base salary
Military Leave
Differential pay
推荐职位
未找到Progressive的推荐职位
相关公司
Kemper
Citi
Cushman & Wakefield
Travelers
SelectQuote
查看所有公司 ➜
其他资源
年终薪酬报告
计算总薪酬