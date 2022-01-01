公司目录
Progressive
Progressive 福利

预估总价值： $9,000

保险、健康和福祉
  • Dental Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Gym Discount

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • On-Site Clinic

  • Vision Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Sick Time

    • 居家
  • Remote Work

  • Bereavement Leave

  • Military Leave

    Differential pay

    • 财务和退休
  • 401k $7,200

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary

    • 津贴和折扣
  • Learning and Development

    • 其他
  • Donation Match

