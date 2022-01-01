公司目录
Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield 薪资

Cushman & Wakefield的薪资范围从低端的业务发展年度总薪酬$16,850到高端的销售$278,600。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Cushman & Wakefield. 最后更新： 8/24/2025

$160K

会计师
Median $60K
财务分析师
Median $87.2K
项目经理
Median $80K

业务分析师
$27.5K
业务发展
$16.8K
数据分析师
$75.2K
数据科学家
$118K
法律
$239K
市场营销
$92K
机电工程师
$128K
物业经理
$122K
销售
$279K
软件工程师
$186K
技术项目经理
$143K
常见问题

据报道，Cushman & Wakefield最高薪的职位是销售 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$278,600。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Cushman & Wakefield的年总薪酬中位数为$104,819。

