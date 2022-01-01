公司目录
Progressive
Progressive 薪资

Progressive的薪资范围从销售职位的年总薪酬$43,215（低端）到数据科学家职位的$206,000（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Progressive. 最后更新： 11/28/2025

软件工程师
Associate Application Developer $91.6K
Application Developer $107K
Senior Application Developer $134K
Lead Application Developer $166K

全栈软件工程师

数据分析师
Median $80K
数据科学家
Senior Data Scientist $140K
Lead Data Scientist $206K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
信息技术专员
Median $140K
业务分析师
Median $100K
理赔员
$69.3K
客户服务
Median $54.5K
市场营销
$167K
销售
$43.2K
软件工程经理
$138K
常见问题

Progressive薪资最高的职位是数据科学家 at the Lead Data Scientist level，年度总薪酬为$206,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Progressive的年度总薪酬中位数为$120,363。

其他资源

