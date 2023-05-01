公司目录
Lean Staffing Solutions
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于Lean Staffing Solutions的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    Lean Staffing Solutions provides staffing services for various industries in the US and Canada, with a focus on logistics and transportation. They offer bilingual, trained, and reliable employees with top-of-the-line technology for total control. Customers can save up to $10,000 per year with all perks and benefits included in one low monthly fee per employee. There is minimal turnover and no lengthy recruitment process, with an onsite management team overseeing employees at all times. The company offers unlimited growth potential.

    leangroup.com
    官网
    2008
    成立年份
    3,001
    员工人数
    $1B-$10B
    预估营收
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

    订阅已验证的 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

    推荐职位

      未找到Lean Staffing Solutions的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • Pinterest
    • Amazon
    • Tesla
    • Microsoft
    • Uber
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源