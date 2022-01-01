公司目录
Pinterest
Pinterest 薪资

Pinterest的薪资范围从市场营销运营职位的年总薪酬$16,080（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$1,154,000（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Pinterest. 最后更新： 8/26/2025

$160K

软件工程师
IC13 $213K
IC14 $329K
IC15 $412K
IC16 $673K
IC17 $898K

机器学习工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

数据科学家
L3 $205K
L4 $237K
L5 $360K
L6 $447K
软件工程经理
M15 $424K
M16 $569K
M17 $818K
M18 $1.15M

产品经理
M14 $303K
M15 $402K
M16 $499K
产品设计师
L4 $197K
L5 $374K
L6 $454K

用户体验设计师

销售
Median $204K

客户经理

技术项目经理
Median $265K
数据分析师
Median $300K
财务分析师
Median $152K
项目经理
Median $156K
用户体验研究员
Median $275K
业务运营
Median $213K
业务分析师
Median $152K
数据科学经理
Median $525K
市场营销
Median $261K
项目群经理
Median $174K
人力资源
Median $160K
会计师
$715K

技术会计

业务运营经理
$176K
业务拓展
$157K
幕僚长
$211K
企业发展
$896K
客户服务
$56.5K
平面设计师
$196K
信息技术专员
$55.2K
法务
$117K
市场营销运营
$16.1K
合作伙伴经理
$91.6K
产品设计经理
$249K
招聘专员
$76.2K
销售工程师
$219K
全面薪酬
$283K
风险投资家
$159K
归属时间表

50%

1

33%

2

17%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Pinterest，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 50% 归属于 1st- (12.50% 季度)

  • 33% 归属于 2nd- (8.25% 季度)

  • 17% 归属于 3rd- (4.25% 季度)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Pinterest，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Pinterest，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

Pinterest薪资最高的职位是软件工程经理 at the M18 level，年度总薪酬为$1,154,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Pinterest的年度总薪酬中位数为$248,750。

