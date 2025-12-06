Illumina in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从P1级别的每year$105K到P6级别的每year$249K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$193K。 查看Illumina总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
P1
$105K
$96.8K
$7.3K
$1.2K
P2
$139K
$118K
$16.4K
$4.6K
P3
$185K
$155K
$25.2K
$5K
P4
$210K
$180K
$18.6K
$11.2K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Illumina，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (25.00% 年度)
