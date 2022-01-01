公司目录
Danaher
Danaher 薪资

Danaher的薪资范围从低端的软件工程经理年度总薪酬$36,717到高端的产品经理$218,500。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Danaher. 最后更新： 8/12/2025

$160K

产品经理
Median $219K
机械工程师
Median $115K
会计师
$217K

生物医学工程师
$88.3K
业务分析师
$106K
业务发展
$137K
数据科学经理
$149K
数据科学家
$195K
财务分析师
$151K
硬件工程师
$64.9K
人力资源
$142K
信息技术专家
$72K
市场营销
$199K
光学工程师
$181K
产品设计师
$141K
项目经理
$115K
销售
$78.3K
软件工程经理
$36.7K
解决方案架构师
$60.1K
归属期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Danaher，RSUs受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (25.00% 每年)

常见问题

The highest paying role reported at Danaher is 产品经理 with a yearly total compensation of $218,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Danaher is $137,460.

