公司目录
FTI Consulting
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

FTI Consulting 薪资

FTI Consulting的薪资范围从低端的会计师年度总薪酬$87,435到高端的管理咨询顾问$362,500。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 FTI Consulting. 最后更新： 8/15/2025

$160K

获得报酬，不被玩弄

我们已谈判了数千份报价，并定期实现$3万+（有时$30万+）的增长。让您的薪资得到谈判 或您的 简历得到审核 由真正的专家——每天都从事招聘工作的人——完成。

管理咨询顾问
L1 $96.3K
L2 $135K
L3 $190K
L4 $231K
L5 $363K
会计师
$87.4K
业务分析师
$189K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
数据分析师
$101K
人力资源
$90.5K
市场营销
$153K
软件工程师
$96K
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


常见问题

Највише плаћена улога пријављена у FTI Consulting је 管理咨询顾问 at the L5 level са годишњом укупном компензацијом од $362,500. Ово укључује основну плату, као и евентуалну компензацију у акцијама и бонусе.
Медијана годишње укупне компензације пријављене у FTI Consulting је $135,188.

特色职位

    未找到FTI Consulting的特色职位

相关公司

  • HPE
  • BlackRock
  • Illumina
  • Cornerstone OnDemand
  • Danaher
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源