公司目录
Epic Games
Epic Games 福利

预估总价值： $9,954

保险、健康和福祉
  • Free Lunch

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Sick Time

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Sabbatical

    • 居家
  • Remote Work

  • Relocation Bonus

    • 财务和退休
  • 401k $7,200

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary

    • 津贴和折扣
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    • 其他
  • Donation Match

