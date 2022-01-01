公司目录
Epic Games
Epic Games 薪资

Epic Games的薪资范围从销售职位的年总薪酬$52,260（低端）到产品经理职位的$445,000（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Epic Games. 最后更新： 11/20/2025

软件工程师
L1 $107K
L2 $137K
L3 $232K
L4 $295K
L5 $401K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

电子游戏软件工程师

产品经理
L3 $184K
L5 $445K
市场营销
Median $180K

软件工程经理
Median $400K
项目经理
Median $205K
解决方案架构师
Median $238K
会计师
$76.4K
业务分析师
$191K
数据科学经理
$288K
数据科学家
$161K
财务分析师
$281K
人力资源
$88K
信息技术专员
$67.6K
市场运营
$147K
产品设计师
$68.6K
产品设计经理
$193K
项目群经理
$151K
招聘专员
$77.4K
销售
$52.3K
网络安全分析师
$80.6K
技术项目经理
$166K
信任与安全
$137K
归属时间表

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

股票类型
Options

在Epic Games，Options采用5年归属时间表：

  • 20% 归属于 1st- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 2nd- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 3rd- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 4th- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 5th- (20.00% 年度)

Epic Games offers stock options after 1 year of service.

常见问题

Epic Games薪资最高的职位是产品经理 at the L5 level，年度总薪酬为$445,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Epic Games的年度总薪酬中位数为$166,165。

其他资源

