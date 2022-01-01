公司目录
Emerson
Emerson 薪资

Emerson的薪资范围从人力资源职位的年总薪酬$3,633（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$180,000（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Emerson. 最后更新： 11/17/2025

软件工程师
Median $105K

全栈软件工程师

产品经理
Median $130K
硬件工程师
Median $95K

机械工程师
Median $107K
软件工程经理
Median $180K
销售
Median $83K
会计师
$58.3K
业务分析师
$5.1K
业务拓展
$112K
控制工程师
$113K
客户服务
$17.9K
数据科学经理
$47.9K
数据科学家
$8.3K
电气工程师
$132K
财务分析师
$34.6K
人力资源
$3.6K
信息技术专员
$20.1K
市场营销
$125K
项目群经理
$171K
项目经理
$113K
网络安全分析师
$30.9K
解决方案架构师
$104K
技术项目经理
$160K
常见问题

Emerson薪资最高的职位是软件工程经理，年度总薪酬为$180,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Emerson的年度总薪酬中位数为$104,475。

相关公司

  • Flowserve
  • Parker Hannifin
  • GE
  • Leidos
  • Keysight
