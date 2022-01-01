公司目录
DraftKings
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

DraftKings 薪资

DraftKings的薪资范围从低端的招聘人员年度总薪酬$86,028到高端的软件工程经理$302,625。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 DraftKings. 最后更新： 8/18/2025

$160K

获得报酬，不被玩弄

我们已谈判了数千份报价，并定期实现$3万+（有时$30万+）的增长。让您的薪资得到谈判 或您的 简历得到审核 由真正的专家——每天都从事招聘工作的人——完成。

软件工程师
L10 $155K
L9 $207K
L8 $253K
L7 $267K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

数据工程师

站点可靠性工程师

软件工程经理
L7 $249K
L6 $303K
产品经理
L8 $205K
L7 $193K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
业务分析师
Median $112K
数据科学家
Median $175K
数据分析师
Median $90K
产品设计师
Median $148K
数据科学经理
$265K
财务分析师
$159K
市场营销
$124K
项目经理
$92.5K
招聘人员
$86K
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


归属期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在DraftKings，RSUs受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (6.25% 每季度)

有问题？向社区提问。

访问Levels.fyi社区，与不同公司的员工互动，获得职业建议等等。

立即访问！

常见问题

据报道，DraftKings最高薪的职位是软件工程经理 at the L6 level，年总薪酬为$302,625。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，DraftKings的年总薪酬中位数为$175,000。

特色职位

    未找到DraftKings的特色职位

相关公司

  • Electronic Arts
  • Yelp
  • Grubhub
  • T-Mobile
  • Eventbrite
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源