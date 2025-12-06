公司目录
Dell Technologies in United States的会计师薪酬L7级别为每year$112K。 查看Dell Technologies总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。

等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$112K
$104K
$0
$8.3K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
归属时间表

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Dell Technologies，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33.3% 归属于 1st- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 2nd- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 3rd- (33.30% 年度)



常见问题

Dell Technologies in United States会计师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$136,305。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Dell Technologies in United States会计师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$97,860。

