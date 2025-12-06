Dell Technologies in United States的会计师薪酬L7级别为每year$112K。 查看Dell Technologies总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/6/2025
平均总薪酬
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$112K
$104K
$0
$8.3K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
在Dell Technologies，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：
33.3% 归属于 1st-年 (33.30% 年度)
33.3% 归属于 2nd-年 (33.30% 年度)
33.3% 归属于 3rd-年 (33.30% 年度)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/accountant.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.