Citadel in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从L1级别的每year$405K到L5级别的每year$608K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$525K。 查看Citadel总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/23/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
$405K
$307K
$6.6K
$91K
L2
$427K
$275K
$0
$152K
L3
$542K
$286K
$12K
$244K
L4
$469K
$241K
$0
$228K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
