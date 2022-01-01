公司目录
Ramp
Ramp 薪资

Ramp的薪资范围从客户服务职位的年总薪酬$76,380（低端）到软件工程师职位的$595,400（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Ramp. 最后更新： 10/25/2025

Ramp logo
+$45K
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
软件工程师
New Grad Software Engineer $186K
Software Engineer $299K
Senior Software Engineer $409K
Staff Software Engineer $595K

前端软件工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

产品设计师
Median $189K

用户体验设计师

网页设计师

招聘专员
Median $135K

产品经理
Median $275K
市场营销
Median $200K

产品市场经理

业务运营
$149K
业务分析师
$261K
客户服务
$76.4K
数据科学家
$161K
人力资源
$333K
销售
$258K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$291K
软件工程经理
$269K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Ramp，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

Ramp薪资最高的职位是软件工程师 at the Staff Software Engineer level，年度总薪酬为$595,400。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Ramp的年度总薪酬中位数为$259,416。

其他资源