AppLovin in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从Software Engineer 2级别的每year$242K到Staff Software Engineer级别的每year$574K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$350K。 查看AppLovin总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/28/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Software Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 2
$242K
$176K
$58.3K
$7K
Senior Software Engineer 1
$247K
$193K
$54.8K
$0
Senior Software Engineer 2
$335K
$224K
$108K
$3.8K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
100%
年 1
在AppLovin，RSUs采用1年归属时间表：
100% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 季度)