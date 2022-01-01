公司目录
Disney
Disney 薪资

Disney的薪资范围从行政助理职位的年总薪酬$50,250（低端）到产品经理职位的$477,667（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Disney. 最后更新： 9/3/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Software Engineer I $140K
Software Engineer II $173K
Senior Software Engineer $210K
Lead Software Engineer $309K

机器学习工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

质量保证（QA）软件工程师

数据工程师

生产软件工程师

安全软件工程师

站点可靠性工程师

网页开发工程师

产品经理
P2 $147K
P3 $180K
P4 $251K
P5 $397K
P6 $409K
P7 $478K
产品设计师
L1 $153K
L2 $133K
L3 $162K
L4 $160K

用户体验设计师

软件工程经理
M2 $371K
M3 $322K
M5 $358K
财务分析师
Median $109K
数据科学家
Data Scientist $143K
Senior Data Scientist $203K
数据分析师
Median $120K
技术项目经理
Median $180K
项目经理
Associate Project Manager $95.8K
Project Manager $110K
Senior Project Manager $159K
业务分析师
Business Analyst $91.4K
Senior Business Analyst $151K
网络安全分析师
Median $158K
销售
Median $99.5K

客户经理

数据科学经理
Median $400K
项目群经理
Median $180K
产品设计经理
Median $328K
解决方案架构师
Median $416K

数据架构师

Cloud Security Architect

用户体验研究员
Median $158K
客户服务
Median $60K
人力资源
Median $140K
会计师
Median $85K

技术会计

业务拓展
Median $165K
信息技术专员
Median $178K
市场营销运营
Median $150K
招聘专员
Median $115K
行政助理
$50.3K
业务运营
$296K
业务运营经理
$53.6K
控制工程师
$93.5K
企业发展
$226K
平面设计师
$90.5K
硬件工程师
$85.6K
法务
Median $266K
管理顾问
$86.2K
市场营销
$209K

产品市场经理

全面薪酬
$148K
风险投资家
$95.9K

分析师

归属时间表

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Disney，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33.3% 归属于 1st- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 2nd- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 3rd- (33.30% 年度)

33%

1

33%

2

34%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Disney，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33% 归属于 1st- (16.50% 半年)

  • 33% 归属于 2nd- (16.50% 半年)

  • 34% 归属于 3rd- (17.00% 半年)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Disney，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (25.00% 年度)

常见问题

Disney薪资最高的职位是产品经理 at the P7 level，年度总薪酬为$477,667。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Disney的年度总薪酬中位数为$158,000。

